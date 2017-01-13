Scientists have managed to tie the tightest knot ever

Scientists have broken the record for the tightest knot ever known, using strands 10,000 times thinner than a human hair.

To make the minuscule structure, researchers from the University of Manchester threaded the molecular-level knot around metal ions in a process similar to knitting.

Then they fused the ends to finish, and with eight crossings, it is the most complicated knot ever constructed at this scale.

This might all leave you asking why, but their impressive feat could have a serious impact on the development of super strong or light materials for construction or fabrics.

“Bullet-proof vests and body armour are made of kevlar, a plastic that consists of rigid molecular rods aligned in a parallel structure,” said lead author Professor David Leigh, “however, interweaving polymer strands have the potential to create much tougher, lighter and more flexible materials”.

The research was published in the journal Science.