Scientists have just released a blueprint for the most powerful computer on Earth

Scientists have just published plans for what could be the most powerful processor ever – a quantum computer.

The international team behind the project have released their work open source in Science Advances so other scientists can build on it.

Their plans include a new design for communication between computing modules, which makes connection speeds 100,000 times faster than current technology allows.

Professor Winfried K Hensinger, right, and Dr Bjoern Lekitsch, left, with a quantum computer blueprint model behind a quantum computer prototype (University of Sussex)

A functioning quantum computer could increase computing power exponentially.

What goes on inside a normal computer hasn’t changed very much in the last 80 years.

Information in its smallest form is called a bit, which can have two states: zero or one.

In quantum computing, bits are tiny particles called qubits, and can be both one and zero at the same time allowing them to communicate far more information.

An illustration of the quantum computer (Sussex University)

This wouldn’t immediately translate to faster loading times on your laptop, but would allow scientists to do some of the most complicated calculations they can think of.

A fully functioning quantum computer could help invent new medicines or perform calculations that could discover the secrets of deep space.

For now, the team are working on a prototype at the University of Sussex, which should be completed in two years.