Scientists have found soft tissue remains inside a 195-million-year-old dinosaur rib

Scientists believe they may have uncovered ancient proteins from the remains of a dinosaur dating back 195 million years.

Found in the preserved soft tissue in the rib of Lufengosaurus – a long-necked leaf-eating reptile from the early Jurassic period – the discovery suggests that proteins are able to survive much longer than previously thought.

Professor Robert Reisz, of the University of Toronto, said: “These dinosaur proteins are more than 100 million years older than anything previously discovered.

Close-up of a cross section of the Lufengosaurus rib (Robert Reisz)

“These proteins are the building blocks of animal soft tissues, and it’s exciting to understand how they have been preserved.”

Researchers also believe they may have found traces of collagen – the structural protein found in skin and connective tissue – preserved “within the tiny vascular canals of the rib where blood vessels and blood would be in the living dinosaur”.

While analysing the chemical composition of the tissue in the bone using infrared spectroscopy, the researchers came across hematite particles.

Unprecedented preservation of dinosaur soft tissue discovered with proteins 195 million years old https://t.co/Roib156MpY pic.twitter.com/26arY1YiBN — The New Science (@NewScienceWrld) January 31, 2017

Hematite is an ore of iron and scientists speculate the particles could contain the blood of a dinosaur – possibly hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells that is responsible for transporting oxygen to other parts of the body.

If verified, the discovery of the soft tissue with intact proteins could pave the way for a better understanding of the biological make-up of dinosaurs and how they evolved.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.