Scientists have found a way to 'prevent cocaine addiction'

Mice have been genetically engineered so that they no longer feel the addictive effects of cocaine.

The result was achieved by creating mice with higher levels of a protein called cadherin, which helps strengthen synapses in the brain.

Scientists had actually believed this would make the mice more susceptible to cocaine addiction. But strangely enough, the opposite happened, with the Canadian researchers suggesting this provides more evidence that habitual drug use has its roots in biochemistry and genetics.

Dr Shernaz Bamji and her collaborators at the University of British Columbia injected cocaine into mice over a number of days and immediately placed them in a distinctly decorated compartment in a three-room cage, so that the mice would associate the drug with that compartment.

Eventually, after several days of cocaine use, the mice were placed in the cage and allowed to choose which compartment they’d like to be in – with the cadherin mice spending half as much time in the cocaine compartment as normal mice.

The results indicate that the genetically modified mice hadn’t formed strong memories of the drug.

Learning, including learning about the pleasure induced by drugs, requires a strengthening of certain synapses – the gaps between neurons that the electrical impulses that govern everything we do travel down.

To understand why a protein that would normally strengthen synapses had the opposite effect, Dr Bamji looked at the genetically modified mice’s brain tissue.

The researchers found that extra cadherin prevents a type of neurochemical receptor from doing its job effectively, and without that receptor being in place it’s difficult for a neuron to receive a signal from an adjoining neuron, meaning that the synapses don’t strengthen and the pleasurable memory of cocaine doesn’t “stick”.

This study might help provide an explanation for previous studies which showed people with a tendency for abusing substances have more genetic mutations associated with cadherin.

But it’s not all good news. With synapses so important to everything we learn, introducing more cadherin to the human brain could mean sacrificing a lot of important information.

“For normal learning, we need to be able to both weaken and strengthen synapses,” Dr Bamji said. “That plasticity allows for the pruning of some neural pathways and the formation of others, enabling the brain to adapt and to learn. Ideally, we would need to find a molecule that blocks formation of a memory of a drug-induced high, while not interfering with the ability to remember important things.”

Nonetheless, the more we learn about the biochemistry of addiction, the better.

The research was published in the journal Nature Neuroscience.