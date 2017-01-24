Scientists have filmed a 'sonic boom' made out of light for the first time ever

Scientists have captured amazing footage of a “sonic boom” of light for the very first time.

Specifically, they’ve filmed a “photonic” Mach cone, created by a laser.

Jinyang Liang and Lihong V Wang from Washington University used a custom-built camera that can record frames just a trillionth of a second apart to film the video below.

In sound terms, a Mach cone is the pattern of sound waves around an object when it travels faster than the speed of sound.

When jet engines do this, they break the sound barrier and we hear a sonic boom.

An audible sonic boom is caused by the sound waves in the Mach cone getting compressed into one big wave, which causes the loud bang.

The arrow shows the faster light going through the dry ice, while the cone shape behind it is the slower light travelling through the surrounding plates (Jinyang Liang and Lihong V. Wang)

The camera they made for the job is so fast, it could be used to record videos of split-second processes in the body.

“Our camera is fast enough to watch neurons fire and image live traffic in the brain,” Liang told Live Science.

The paper, published in Science Advances, can be read here.