Scientists have designed a simple 'vaccine' to protect you against fake news

Scientists have developed a psychological tool to protect the public against the “virus” of fake news and misinformation.

Researchers claim to have found a so-called “vaccine” to curb the damaging effects of fact distortion – by exposing them to the lies.

Their study claimed, when presented consecutively, the influence well-established facts about climate change had on people was cancelled out by bogus claims made by campaigners.

But when the information was combined with a small “dose” of misinformation, the fake news had less resonance, the research, published in the journal Global Challenges, said.

FAKE NEWS - A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

The extra data helped “inoculate” participants by warning of the “distortion tactics” sometimes employed to suit political ends, according to the researchers.

Lead author Dr Sander van der Linden, from the University of Cambridge, said: “We wanted to see if we could find a ‘vaccine’ by pre-emptively exposing people to a small amount of the type of misinformation they might experience. A warning that helps preserve the facts.”

A disguised experiment presented more than 2,000 US residents from a diverse range of backgrounds with two claims about global warming – one true and one false.

President Trump's hands are the "largest hands to ever exist, period." - Sean Spicer pic.twitter.com/KtEWtB1KPR — Steve Kim (@Fobwashed) January 22, 2017

When they were given correct information in the form of a warning alongside false information, it had less of an influence.

When the false fact was presented with the caveat that “some politically-motivated groups use misleading tactics to try and convince the public that there is a lot of disagreement among scientists”, people were more likely to give a figure closer to the truth on the scientific consensus on climate change.

The German and Czech governments and the BBC are setting up specialised units to debunk fake news, after false stories were shared throughout the US election.