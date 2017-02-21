Scientists finally think they know what makes us right or left-handed

Scientists finally know what makes us right or left-handed, and it’s all thanks to gene expression in the spinal cord long before you’re even born.

The consensus had been that hand preference was down to differences between the two halves of the brain, but now researchers think whether you’re destined never to find a proper pair of scissors is decided long before the brain is even connected to the spinal cord.

Researchers at German university Ruhr-Universitat Bochum discovered gene expression was asymmetrical in the spinal cord as early as eight weeks into a pregnancy.

Researchers Judith Schmitz and Sebastian Ocklenburg (RUB, Marquard)

Ultrasounds have already shown preference for a particular hand by the eighth week, and by the 13th, the foetus chooses to suck a particular thumb.

Scientists looked at the genes being expressed in the spinal cord between the eighth and twelfth weeks of pregnancy and found differences in the part of the spinal cord that controls hand and arm movement.

And a preference is seen before the bit of the brain that controls movement is even connected to the spinal cord, suggesting the brain doesn’t play a role in deciding which hand is dominant.

What exactly causes these differences in gene expression is less clear, but it seems to be down to environmental influences rather than something inherited.

You can read the original paper in the eLife journal here.