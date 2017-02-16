Scientists could be just two years away from creating a woolly mammoth hybrid embryo

Scientists trying to resurrect the woolly mammoth reckon they are just a couple of years away from creating a hybrid embryo.

If they manage it, it will be a huge turning point in plans to bring back the ancient beast from extinction by programming its key features into an Asian elephant.

(hasachai/Thinkstock)

The woolly mammoth once roamed across Europe, Asia, Africa and North America during the last Ice Age and vanished some 4,500 years ago, probably due to a combination of climate change and hunting by humans.

Their closest living relative is the Asian – not the African – elephant.