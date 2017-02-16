Scientists could be just two years away from creating a woolly mammoth hybrid embryo
Scientists trying to resurrect the woolly mammoth reckon they are just a couple of years away from creating a hybrid embryo.
If they manage it, it will be a huge turning point in plans to bring back the ancient beast from extinction by programming its key features into an Asian elephant.
The woolly mammoth once roamed across Europe, Asia, Africa and North America during the last Ice Age and vanished some 4,500 years ago, probably due to a combination of climate change and hunting by humans.
Their closest living relative is the Asian – not the African – elephant.
