Scientists confirm that mystery bursts of radio energy really do come from space

Fast Radio Bursts, which scientists have been investigating for 10 years, have been proven to come from space.

The bursts are pulses of radio light that are one billion times more luminous than anything seen before. They were discovered 10 years ago and ever since scientists have struggled to identify where they came from.

One theory was that the bursts were actually local interference, tricking astronomers into looking for new theories of their “impossible” radio energy.

PhD student Manisha Caleb refurbishes radio telescope, confirms astronomical origin of Fast Radio Bursts (MNRAS). https://t.co/Fef4DmTEKd pic.twitter.com/w8pDWMAxcm — RAS (@RoyalAstroSoc) April 5, 2017

Now, Manisha Caleb, a PhD candidate at Australian National University, Swinburne University of Technology and the ARC Centre of Excellence for All-sky Astrophysics (CAASTRO) has discovered the truth: they really do come from outer space.

The discoveries were made using the Molonglo telescope. Caleb designed software to sift through the huge amount of data it collects each day to show where the bursts were coming from.

“Figuring out where the bursts come from is the key to understanding what makes them. Only one burst has been linked to a specific galaxy,” Caleb says. “We expect Molonglo will do this for many more bursts.”