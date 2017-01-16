Scientists are designing a solar-powered system that could give remote Indian villages safe drinking water

Water contamination is a major problem in the developing world and it appears scientists have found a way to help solve it.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh are developing low-cost, low-energy technology that can decontaminate sewage water in remote villages where clean water is hard to find.

The initiative, which includes a solar-powered purification system, could help provide rural communities in India with clean drinking water and reduce the spread of disease.

Around 77 million people in India do not have access to safe drinking water – more than any other country in the world.

Nearly 77 million people in India do not have access to clean drinking water (Bikas Das/AP)

To make dirty water safe to drink, visible traces of waste are removed with filters and then any remaining organic matter and bacteria is broken down.

Chemists and engineers on the team are adapting their existing technologies to power this second stage in the decontamination process.

Their “simple” system uses sunlight to generate high-energy particles inside solar-powered materials, which activate oxygen in the water to “incinerate” harmful pollutants and bacteria.

Dr Aruna Ivaturi, of the University’s School of Chemistry, said: “We are aiming to provide people in rural India with a simple off-grid water decontamination system.

Edinburgh University is working on a solar-powered system that can decontaminate sewage water (PA)

“This could be achieved by simply fitting our modified solar-activated materials to containers of contaminated water positioned in direct sunlight.”

The team hopes to incorporate technologies developed during the five-month pilot project into larger-scale initiatives.

The project is being carried out in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Pune.

Project leader Professor Neil Robertson, also of the University’s chemistry school, said: “Working closely with our Indian partners, we aim to harness the sun’s energy to tackle a huge problem that affects many people around the world.”