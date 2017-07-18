Science up your Instagram feed with this new astronomy account

Get ready to be impressed.

The European Southern Observatory (ESO) has joined Instagram to share images which are definitely out of this world.

The ESO, based in Chile, is described as the “world’s most productive astronomical observatory”.

It will be sharing some of the 11,000 images from its archive and nominating pictures of the week from its collection.

An ESO spokesman said: “We invite you to follow ESO to revel in spectacular vistas of the universe, taken with some of the most powerful telescopes in the world, to learn about the astounding discoveries that astronomers make, and to view life at ESO’s observatories.”

Helpfully, the pictures all come with a handy explanation so you’re not left wondering exactly what you can see.

