Science up your Instagram feed with this new astronomy account

The European Southern Observatory (ESO) has joined Instagram to share images which are definitely out of this world.

This image shows a group of thick clouds of dust known as the Thackeray globules silhouetted against the pale pink glowing gas of the IC 2944 nebula. These globules are under fierce bombardment from the ultraviolet radiation from nearby hot young stars. They are both being eroded away and also fragmenting, rather like lumps of butter dropped onto a hot frying pan. It is likely that Thackeray’s globules will be destroyed before they can collapse and form new stars.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Credit: ESO⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ #eso #stars #nebula #nursery #universe A post shared by ESO (@esoastronomy) on Jul 7, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

The Omega Nebula⠀ ⠀ Three-colour composite image of the Omega Nebula (Messier 17, or NGC 6618), based on images obtained with the EMMI instrument on the ESO 3.58-metre New Technology Telescope at the La Silla Observatory. ⠀ ⠀ North is down and East is to the right in the image. It spans an angle equal to about one third the diameter of the Full Moon, corresponding to about 15 light-years at the distance of the Omega Nebula. The three filters used are B (blue), V ("visual", or green) and R (red).⠀ ⠀ Credit: ESO⠀ ⠀ #eso #universe #astronomy #nebula #stars #lasilla #omega⠀ A post shared by ESO (@esoastronomy) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

ESO’s VLT reveals the Carina Nebula's hidden secrets⠀ ⠀ This broad image of the Carina Nebula, a region of massive star formation in the southern skies, was taken in infrared light using the HAWK-I camera on ESO’s Very Large Telescope. Many previously hidden features, scattered across a spectacular celestial landscape of gas, dust and young stars, have emerged.⠀ ⠀ Credit: ESO/T. Preibisch⠀ ⠀ #eso #universe #astronomy #nebula #carina #stars #vlt A post shared by ESO (@esoastronomy) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

The ESO, based in Chile, is described as the “world’s most productive astronomical observatory”.

It will be sharing some of the 11,000 images from its archive and nominating pictures of the week from its collection.

An ESO spokesman said: “We invite you to follow ESO to revel in spectacular vistas of the universe, taken with some of the most powerful telescopes in the world, to learn about the astounding discoveries that astronomers make, and to view life at ESO’s observatories.”

Helpfully, the pictures all come with a handy explanation so you’re not left wondering exactly what you can see.

VST image of the star-forming region Messier 17⠀ ⠀ This VST image may be the best portrait of the globular star cluster Omega Centauri ever made. Omega Centauri, in the constellation of Centaurus (The Centaur), is the largest globular cluster in the sky, but the very wide field of view of VST and its powerful camera OmegaCAM can encompass even the faint outer regions of this spectacular object. This view includes about 300 000 stars. The data were processed using the VST-Tube system developed by A. Grado and collaborators at the INAF-Capodimonte Observatory.⠀ ⠀ Credit: ESO/INAF-VST/OmegaCAM. Acknowledgement: A. Grado, L. Limatola/INAF-Capodimonte Observatory⠀ ⠀ #eso #universe #astronomy #vst #paranal #omega A post shared by ESO (@esoastronomy) on Jul 15, 2017 at 4:23am PDT