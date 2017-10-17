Scaramucci Post apologises for Twitter poll asking: ‘How many Jews were killed in the Holocaust?’

A Twitter poll about the Holocaust has seen a backlash directed at the new media venture started by former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

The controversial tweet asked: “How many Jews were killed in the Holocaust?”

There has been widespread criticism for the poll, with some saying it “panders to Holocaust denial”.

An appalling poll from @ScaramucciPost which panders to Holocaust denial & ignorance@scaramucci must disown this gross display of mischief pic.twitter.com/8bCUvLC8ME — Anti-Nazis United (@AntiNazisUnited) October 17, 2017

People could choose from four options with figures ranging from “less than one million” to “more than five million”. Although there is no definitive figure, an agreed number is six million.

This poll was put up by @lancelaifer without consulting @Scaramucci who is traveling in London.

The poll has been taken down. pic.twitter.com/SKaaPZAPow — ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) October 17, 2017

The tweet has since been deleted and an apology issued by the Scaramucci Post, the venture started after “The Mooch” was fired by US president Donald Trump.

He lasted just 10 days in his White House job during which he went on a foul-mouthed rant to a journalist which was made public.

More than 4,000 people voted in the poll before the tweet was deleted.

A series of apologies and explainers have been issued via the Scaramucci Post account.

The intent of the poll was to highlight ignorance of the basic facts of the Holocaust. I take full responsibility for it. — ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) October 17, 2017

This is @lancelaifer and I apologize if anyone was offended by the Holocaust poll. — ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) October 17, 2017

The person taking the fall for the ill-thought tweet is Lance Laifer.

His Twitter bio lists him as the CEO of Old Forge Media and the creator and co-founder of Hedge Funds vs Malaria and Pneumonia. His LinkedIn profile lists him as the president of Laifer Capital.

In various reports, he is also described as Scaramucci’s partner in The Scaramucci Post.

The new venture was launched in September but so far exists only with a Twitter and Instagram presence.

Coming soon. Follow us here and on instagram at @ScaramucciPost. pic.twitter.com/4eNXUPbk9N — ScaramucciPost (@ScaramucciPost) September 13, 2017

At a launch in Manhattan, Scaramucci himself told reporters he didn’t know what the project would eventually become.

Also I just asked him to explain the Scaramucci Post in 10 secs and he was like actually we have no idea what it is yet 🙃 pic.twitter.com/lCyGJXG04u — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) October 3, 2017

The recently deleted tweet has been ridiculed for its insensitivity about the Holocaust and towards Jewish people.

Reported and blocked Scaramucci Post. — Tony Renner (@TonyRenner) October 17, 2017

I was under the impression Scaramucci creating his own media outlet was going to be an amusingly dumb thing, so this is an abrupt dark turn. — 🦗New Free Soil Party (@FreeSoilAndrew) October 17, 2017

Scaramucci is currently in the UK and addressed the Oxford Union on Monday evening.