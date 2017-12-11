Saudi Arabia to allow cinemas after ban lasting decades

Saudi Arabia will allow cinemas to open in the conservative kingdom next year, for the first time in more than 35 years, as part of the young crown prince’s efforts to socially reform the country.

The kingdom said a resolution was passed on Monday paving way for licences to be granted to commercial cinemas.

Cinemas were shut down in the 1980s during a wave of ultra-conservatism.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pushed for greater social openings, including lifting a ban on women driving next year and bringing back concerts and other forms of entertainment to please the country’s majority young population.