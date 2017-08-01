Saudi Arabia says there is no proof it backed 9/11 attacks

Saudi Arabia says it should be dropped from a September 11 lawsuit that victims' families filed because no evidence links the country to the terrorist act.

Lawyers for Saudi Arabia made the request in papers filed in Manhattan federal court.

The US ally argued that after 14 years it is time to free it from the $100bn lawsuit.

It said claims against Saudi Arabia were based on thousands of pages of hearsay and speculation, with no real proof it caused the attacks by knowingly or recklessly aiding terrorists.

After the filing, a New Jersey-based group representing 9/11 families and survivors said there is overwhelming evidence against the kingdom.

It said Saudi Arabia was trying to "duck, dodge and distract" from overwhelming proof of its involvement.