Satellite captures the launch of rocket carrying yet more satellites

This animation shows something pretty spectacular – the launch of a rocket as seen from space.

It was captured by a satellite for monitoring and data company Planet and shows the launch of a rocket with yet more of its satellites.

The Dove satellite took one image per second as it travelled near the launch site at about 15,658MPH – about seven kilometres per second. They were then stitched together to make the animation.

The short clip covers about two-and-a-half minutes in real time.

The Soyuz rocket launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the same place where astronauts launch to journey to the International Space Station. It blasted off earlier in July.

Among the payload were 48 Flock 2K satellites.

All of those satellites have since tweeted hello messages from their new homes in orbit around the Earth.

I'm in space now! Satellite Flock 2k Satellite 48 reporting for duty. — Doves in space (@dovesinspace) July 14, 2017

And this is what the launch looked like from the ground.