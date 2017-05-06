Sacked police officer charged with murder after black teenager's shooting death in Texas

A sacked police officer has been charged with murder after the fatal shooting of a black 15-year-old boy in Texas.

Roy Oliver opened fire on a car full of teenagers who were leaving a party last Saturday.

Police had claimed it was reversing aggressively towards officers - but body-cam footage shows it was driving away.

Oliver was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department in suburban Dallas following the shooting last weekend.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office said in the warrant that Oliver "intended to cause serious bodily injury and commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death".