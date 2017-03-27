Russian opposition leader jailed following nationwide protests

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been jailed for 15 days for resisting police orders.

A court in Moscow issued the ruling after Navalny was detained on Sunday as he made his way to a massive protest in the Russian capital.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across Russia on Sunday in what were largely unauthorised demonstrations against government corruption.

Navalny and his associates organised the protests, which were the biggest show of defiance in Russia since the 2011-2012 anti-government demonstrations.