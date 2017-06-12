Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny 'arrested on way to protest'

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been arrested outside his Moscow home on his way to a demonstration in the capital, his wife says.

Although city authorities had agreed to a location for the Moscow protest, Mr Navalny called for it to be moved to one of the city's main thoroughfares.

Alexei Navalny

Mr Navalny said contractors hired to build a stage at the agreed-upon venue could not do their work.

Mr Navalny's wife Yulia said on his Twitter feed that he was arrested outside his home about half an hour before the demonstration was to begin.

More than 1,000 protesters were arrested at a similar rally on March 26.

More to follow.