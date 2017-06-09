Russian official mocks Comey testimony

A senior Russian politician has dismissed the testimony of former FBI director James Comey as insignificant.

Mr Comey, who testified before a Senate committee on Thursday, asserted that President Donald Trump had fired him to interfere with an investigation of Russia's ties to the Trump campaign.

Mr Comey also reaffirmed the intelligence community's conclusion that Russia meddled in the election.

Alexei Pushkov, chairman of the information policy committee at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, dismissed Mr Comey's testimony as a "big bubble", adding that it "will not help Trump's adversaries to start impeachment proceedings".

Russian officials have vehemently denied any role in hacking attacks on the Democratic National Convention and voter-registration databases.

At Thursday's testimony, Former FBI director James Comey accused Trump of spreading "lies, plain and simple" about him and the FBI in the aftermath of his abrupt firing.

In his testimony, Mr Comey jumped to the heart of the political controversy around his firing and discussed if the president interfered in the bureau's Russia investigation.

He said that Mr Trump demanded his loyalty and directly pushed him to "lift the cloud" of investigation by publicly declaring the president was not involved in the FBI probe into his campaign's ties with Russia.

When asked if he believed he was fired because of the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 Presidential election, Mr Comey stated he believed it because: "I've seen the president say so," he said.

Mr Comey stated firmly that Russia did meddle in the 2016 election stating:

"There should be no fuzz on this. The Russians interfered. That happened. It's about as unfake as you can possibly get," he said.