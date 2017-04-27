Russian navy ship sinks after colliding with freighter
A Russian navy reconnaissance ship has sunk off Istanbul after colliding with a freighter in the Black Sea.
All 78 personnel on board the Liman are accounted for after it collided with the Togo-flagged freighter Youzarsif H.
The Turkish safety authority said 15 Russian sailors were rescued after the collision.
The freighter was carrying livestock, and all of its crew is safe.
