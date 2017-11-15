Russian legislators approve bill targeting foreign media outlets

Russian legislators have unanimously approved a bill allowing the government to register international media outlets as foreign agents.

The move by the parliament’s lower house is a rapid response after the Russian state-funded TV channel RT registered with the US Justice Department as a foreign agent following pressure from the US government.

Russian lawmaker Leonid Levin addresses the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, in Moscow, Russia

Legislator Leonid Levin said the bill will provide a tool for the Justice Ministry to designate international media outlets as foreign agents.

Once registered, they will face requirements currently applied to foreign-funded non-governmental organisations.

The bill will go to the upper house and then to President Vladimir Putin for signing.

US intelligence agencies allege that RT served as a Kremlin tool to meddle in the 2016 presidential election. Russia has denied any interference.