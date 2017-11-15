Russian legislators approve bill targeting foreign media outlets
Russian legislators have unanimously approved a bill allowing the government to register international media outlets as foreign agents.
The move by the parliament’s lower house is a rapid response after the Russian state-funded TV channel RT registered with the US Justice Department as a foreign agent following pressure from the US government.
Legislator Leonid Levin said the bill will provide a tool for the Justice Ministry to designate international media outlets as foreign agents.
Once registered, they will face requirements currently applied to foreign-funded non-governmental organisations.
The bill will go to the upper house and then to President Vladimir Putin for signing.
US intelligence agencies allege that RT served as a Kremlin tool to meddle in the 2016 presidential election. Russia has denied any interference.
