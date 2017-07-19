Russian lawyer who met Trump Jr ready to testify in Senate

The Russian lawyer who met with President Donald Trump's eldest son during the 2016 election campaign says she is ready to testify before the US Senate.

Natalia Veselnitskaya said in an interview that she is "ready to clarify the situation behind the mass hysteria, but only through lawyers or testifying in the Senate".

Donald Trump Jr agreed to meet with Ms Veselnitskaya in June 2016 after being told that she could provide incriminating information about Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The meeting had been billed as part of a Russian government effort to help the Republican's White House campaign.

President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort also took part in the meeting at Trump Tower.

The meeting raised new questions about the Trump campaign's possible ties to Moscow, which are being scrutinised by federal and congressional investigators.

These questions have only intensified as the identities of other Russia-connected participants have become known.

"If the Senate wishes to hear the real story, I will be happy to speak up and share everything I wanted to tell Mr Trump," she added.

That appeared to be a reference to Veselnitskaya's previous statement that the meeting with Mr Trump Jr focused on US-Russian adoption policies and a US sanctions law.

She has denied working for the Russian government.

