Russian Foreign Minister arrives at White House to meet President Trump

The Russian Foreign Minister has arrived at the White House to meet President Trump.

Sergey Lavrov's visit coincides with the firing of FBI head James Comey.

Republicans say he was dismissed over his handling of an inquiry into Hillary Clinton's emails.

But Democrats claim he was sacked because he was leading an investigation into links between Moscow and the new President.

Minister Lavrov was greeted by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson but both men shook off questions about Comey.

"I want to welcome Foreign Minister Lavrov to the State Department and express my appreciation for him making the trip to Washington, so that we could continue our dialogue and our exchange of views."