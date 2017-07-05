Russian bombers fire cruise missiles at Islamic State targets in Syria

Russian bombers have targeted the Islamic State group in Syria with cruise missiles, the military said.

The Defence Ministry in Moscow said Tu-95 bombers launched Kh-101 cruise missiles on IS facilities along the boundary between the provinces of Hama and Homs.

The ministry said three ammunition depots and a command facility near the town of Aqirbat were destroyed.

It said the bombers flew from their base in south-western Russia and launched the missiles 620 miles from the target.

Moscow has waged an air campaign in support of Syrian President Bashar Assad since September 2015.

The Russian military has used the campaign to test its latest weapons, including long-range cruise missiles, in combat for the first time.

Meanwhile, a two-day round of ceasefire talks in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, ended without conclusive results.

The Syrian government and the opposition blamed each other for the failure to reach agreement.

The negotiations, brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran, were to finalise specifics related to so-called de-escalation zones, including boundaries and monitoring mechanisms, but the talks failed to produce a deal, with the parties agreeing only to set up a working group to continue discussions.

"We so far have failed to agree on de-escalation zones, but we will continue efforts to achieve that goal," Russian envoy Alexander Lavrentyev said after the talks, according to Russian news reports.

Mr Lavrentyev said Russia plans to deploy its military police to help monitor de-escalation zones and called on Kazakhstan and other ex-Soviet nations to also send monitors. He said police will have light arms to protect themselves.

He also noted that the involvement of the US and Jordan would be essential for setting up a de-escalation zone in southern Syria near the border with Jordan.

Syria's warring sides have held four previous rounds of talks in Kazakhstan since January, in parallel to UN-brokered peace talks in Geneva.

Neither process has made much progress and a ceasefire declared in May has been repeatedly violated.

AP