Russia warns US after downing of Syrian jet

Russia’s defence ministry has said it will treat US-led coalition planes in Syria, west of the Euphrates River, as targets after the US military shot down a Syrian air force jet.

Moscow has condemned the US downing of the Syrian government fighter jet after it dropped bombs nears US partner forces.

The defence ministry said in a statement that, starting on Monday, it will track all jets and drones of the US-led coalition west of the Euphrates and treat them as targets.

The ministry also called on the US military to provide a full account of why it decided to shoot down the Syrian SU-22 on Sunday.

Russia, a key backer of Syrian president Bashar Assad, has been providing air cover to the government’s offensive on the Islamic State group since 2015.

- PA