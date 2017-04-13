Russia pushes for UN probe into Syria chemical attack

Russia's foreign minister says Moscow expects the UN's chemical weapons watchdog to conduct an extensive probe into last week's chemical attack in Syria.

Sergey Lavrov said that inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons should both visit the Syrian air base, which the US said had served as a platform for the attack, and the town of Khan Sheikhoun that was hit to get a full and objective picture.

He said Russia vetoed a Western draft UN resolution on Wednesday because it failed to mention the need to inspect the area of the attack.

The US blamed the Syrian government for launching the attack, but Russia claimed that the victims were killed by toxic agents released from a rebel chemical arsenal hit by Syrian planes.