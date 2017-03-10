Russia 'has not violated nuclear arms agreement'

Russia has denied US claims that it violated its obligations under a key nuclear arms treaty.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged Washington to offer proof to support its claims that Russia broke the terms of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Gen Paul Selva, vice chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, has accused Russia of deploying a land-based cruise missile in violation of "the spirit and intent" of the treaty.

He said Moscow's intention is to threaten US facilities in Europe and the Nato alliance.

Ms Zakharova criticised what she described as "unfounded rhetoric" by the US.

She added that Russia has also seen some US actions as violations of the pact, and called for a constructive review of mutual complaints.