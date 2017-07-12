Russia denies reaching out to Donald Trump Jr via property developer

The Kremlin has denied reaching out to a Moscow-based property developer and his son who arranged a meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump Jr to discuss allegedly compromising information about Hillary Clinton.

Emails published by Mr Trump Jr show publicist Rob Goldstone telling him that singer Emin Agalarov and his father, developer Aras Agalarov, had "helped along" the Russian government's support for Donald Trump.

In his email, Mr Goldstone said the "Crown prosecutor of Russia" offered to provide the information on Mrs Clinton to the Trump campaign in a meeting with Aras Agalarov.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted that the Kremlin has not spoken to Mr Agalarov and has no ties to the Russian lawyer who was at the meeting.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump defended his eldest son on Twitter, writing that Donald Trump Jr was "open, transparent and innocent".

He again called the Russia investigation the "greatest Witch Hunt in political history".

My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

Mr Trump's lawyer also defended the president's son, saying he did not violate any laws in his meeting with the Russian lawyer.

Jay Sekulow said Mr Trump was not aware of Donald Trump Jr's June 2016 meeting and did not find out about his son's email exchange until "very recently".

He said the president is not being investigated by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mr Sekulow spoke on ABC's Good Morning America and NBC's Today.

- PA