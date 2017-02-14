#RumpsAgainstTrump: Hundreds of protesters have mooned Trump Tower in Chicago

Back to World Home

It might be pretty chilly in Chicago this time of year, but that isn’t stopping some dedicated protesters from pulling their pants down to take a stand against Donald Trump.

It might seem like a bit of a bizarre kind of demonstration, but you should by no means underestimate #RumpsAgainstTrump.

On Sunday, hundreds of politically engaged activists congregated to simultaneously moon Trump Tower. This wasn’t merely a gratuitous baring of bottoms, but rather sending an attempt to encourage Trump to release his tax returns.

Organised by the comedy news show S#!tshow, protesters chanted the catchy: “Kiss our asses, release your taxes!”

S#!tshow says: “Donald Trump doesn’t think the American people want to see his tax returns, so let’s show him that we do in the classiest way possible!”

And don’t worry, this public display of nudity didn’t land anyone behind bars – S#!tshow notes that in 2006 the Maryland courts decided that mooning was a form of artistic expression protected by the First Amendment. Phew, so the protesters could bare their bums in peace.

We think this kind of protest looks like a whole lot of fun, but we think we’d only be willing to give it a go in the summer.
KEYWORDS: Donald Trump, rumps against trump

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World