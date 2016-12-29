Rubbish trucks to block possible Times Square lorry attacks

New York City's famous New Year's Eve celebrations will be surrounded by waste collection vehicles to stop truck-driving attackers like those in Germany and France.

The 65 rubbish collection and sand trucks along Times Square's perimeter are meant to stop would-be assailants from ploughing trucks into the crowd of one million people.

New York Police Department chief of patrol Carlos Gomez said 100 patrol cars will also be used as blocker vehicles.

Officials said they regularly adapt their security measures based on world events.

They said there are no known, credible threats against the gathering.

A December 19 attack in the German capital Berlin killed 12 people.

A July 14 attack in Nice, France, killed 86.

New York police said they will deploy 7,000 officers, bomb-sniffing dogs and heavily armed counter-terrorism units.

