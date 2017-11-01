’Hero cop’ who stopped further massacre in Manhattan named as Irish-American Ryan Nash

The ’hero’ police officer who shot the man who killed eight people and injured 11 others in Manhattan yesterday has been named as 28-year old Irish American, Ryan Nash.

Mr Nash, from Long Island, has been praised widely after he was identified as the first responder to yesterday’s attack by 29-year-old Uzbekistan national, Sayfullo Saipov.

Hero Irish-American NYPD member Ryan Nash. Picture: Facebook

Irish Central report that Nash, a police officer since 2012 and a member of the Emerald Society, was responding to a different call when the gruesome terrorist killings began.

Ryan pursued the killer when he fled his truck and ended the pursuit with a shot to Saipov’s abdomen.

Here he is, shot in the abdomen by officials.

Sayfullo Saipov the NYC bike path attacker. pic.twitter.com/DG5U5uMRXE — Greg Lee (@GGGLee089) October 31, 2017

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday evening that he wanted to "commend the response of our NYPD officer that was on post near the location who stopped the carnage moments after it began.”

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio also singled out the Medford resident while honoring the army of first responders.

“I want to thank everyone at the NYPD, all our first responders, for their extraordinary efforts in the midst of this tragedy,” the mayor said. “Starting with the officer who stopped this tragedy from continuing – all the first responders who came to the aid of those who were injured.”

Irish Central go on to report that Nash was in hospital himself for tinnitus in his ears.