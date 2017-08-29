Rome to reduce night-time water pressure to ease drought

Rome's water utility is planning to reduce water pressure in factories and buildings across the capital in its latest effort to combat a nationwide drought that has parched reservoirs and wreaked havoc on Italian agriculture.

Acea said the night-time reductions would begin next month when many Romans return from holiday.

Italy has suffered a drought across the country this summer, with 70% less rain falling on Rome than average.

The problem in the capital is compounded by years of neglect on its leaky aqueducts, which lose about 40% of water before it reaches consumers.

Acea said 1,300 leaks had been repaired.

Italian farm lobby Coldiretti estimates more than €2bn in losses nationwide due to the drought.

