Romanian children 'sent to France to steal'

Romanian prosecutors have searched homes as part of an investigation into an organised crime group suspected of sending more than 70 children to France to steal from offices or to pick pockets.

Prosecutors said they have identified 120 people they want to question in the case, including minors aged 10-13, in Romania and in Paris.

Group members are suspected of exploiting their own children in the north-eastern Romanian city of Iasi and in Paris, they said.

Parents organised the children, telling them when and where to operate and hide the stolen goods, prosecutors added.

Children were trained in Iasi and then sent to France, they said.

Romanian authorities began working with French police on the case in 2016.

- PA