Romania in 'fully fledged' crisis, says president

Romania's president has told politicians the country is in a "fully fledged" political crisis, after hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated against a government measure that would weaken the country's anti-corruption drive.

In an address to parliament, President Klaus Iohannis said the majority of Romanians now consider the country is going in the wrong direction.

The president said: "Don't mock Romania ... Keep the economic growth."

Some politicians shouted "shame on you!" and walked out.

Introducing Mr Iohannis, senate speaker Calin Popescu Tariceanu said the country was in "a very tense situation".

Liviu Dragnea, chairman of the governing Social Democratic Party, and Mr Tariceanu refused to greet the president when he arrived.