Roman Polanski lawyer 'aware of new sexual assault allegation'

A French attorney has said he is aware of new allegations by a German woman who claims filmmaker Roman Polanski sexually assaulted her 45 years ago.

Herve Temime, who represents Polanski, said he plans to discuss the allegations with his client.

Authorities in the northern Swiss city of St Gallen received a complaint on September 26 from 61-year-old Renate Langer.

She said Polanski assaulted her in the Swiss Alpine resort of Gstaad in February 1972, while she was in her mid-teens.

Ms Langer spoke publicly about her allegations in a New York Times interview published this week.

She told the Times she had waited to report the allegation largely out of concern for her parents.

Her father died this summer, two years after the death of her mother.