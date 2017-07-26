Rolling Stone puts Trudeau on cover and asks: 'Why can't he be our President?'

Rolling Stone magazine has put Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the cover of its latest issue, accompanied by a headline asking: "Why can't he be our president?"

Perhaps recognising that only American-born US citizens can become president, the magazine takes a different tack on its website, where its headline for the article is: "Justin Trudeau: Is the Canadian prime minister the free world's best hope?"

Mr Trudeau is pictured with his shirt sleeves rolled up perched on the edge of a desk.

In the profile, writer Stephen Rodrick outlines stark contrasts between Mr Trudeau's liberal views on healthcare, marijuana legalisation and environmental policies and those voiced by US President Donald Trump.

Mr Trudeau is quoted as saying he disagrees with Mr Trump "on a whole bunch" of issues, but he also stresses that the two leaders have "a constructive working relationship".

The Canadian PM said that seeking to insult Mr Trump "or overreact or jump at everything he says" on matters where they differ would not result in a constructive relationship.