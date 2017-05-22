Rolf Harris defence says he jokingly asked girl 'Do you like to be molested on a Saturday morning?'

Rolf Harris has arrived at court in person for the first time since leaving jail.

The Australia-born former television star, who was released from HMP Stafford on Friday morning, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court, accused of indecent assault.

The 87-year-old, wearing a dark suit and patterned tie, arrived 90 minutes ahead of Monday's court appearance.

He denies four charges against three women between 1971 and 1983. He previously appeared via video-link.

Jurors at Southwark Crown Court had previously been told Harris had already been convicted and sentenced for other offences in 2014.

Judge Deborah Taylor told jurors on Thursday: "He (Harris) will no longer be appearing in the court via video-link and he will be attending what remains of his trial in person next week."

Harris was joking when he allegedly asked a young girl if she often got molested on a Saturday morning, his defence lawyer suggested.

The entertainer is accused of groping the schoolgirl, then 13, after he appeared in a broadcast of the BBC's Saturday Superstore in 1983.

Stephen Vullo QC asked the alleged victim, who was appearing via video link: "So it's clear I don't dispute on Mr Harris's behalf he may have said something to you along the lines of 'do you like to be molested on a Saturday morning?' or something like that, but he would have said that in a jokey fashion while maybe marching you up and down the corridor?"

She replied: "No absolutely not."

She went on: "I fail to see, whether it is said to a group or a single child, how that can be misconstrued as a joke in any way."