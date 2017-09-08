Rohingya refugee numbers in Bangladesh surge to 270,000

The number of Rohingya Muslims to have crossed into Bangladesh from Burma has surged, according to the UN, with an estimated 270,000 arriving in the past two weeks.

The new number, confirmed by UNHCR spokeswoman Vivian Tan, marks a major increase from the 164,000 estimated on Thursday to have arrived since August 25.

The exodus began after Rohingya insurgents attacked police posts in Burma, prompting the military to respond with "clearance operations" to root out any fighters hiding in villages in Rakhine state.

Journalists have reported seeing village homes burning as recently yesterday in the region of Buddhist-majority Burma.