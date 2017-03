Rock-and-roll legend Chuck Berry has died at the age of 90.

Police in the US state of Missouri say that "sadly" they can confirm the death of musician, Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr.

Legendary US rock and roll singer and guitarist Chuck Berry performs in Burgos, Spain, in 2007. AP Photo/Israel Lopez Murillo

Charles, better known as 'Chuck', was one of the pioneers of rock-and-roll.

More to follow…