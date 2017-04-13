Riot police raid home of Russian nationalist leader

Russian police have stormed into the home of nationalist leader and popular video blogger Vyacheslav Maltsev and took him to Moscow for questioning.

Mr Maltsev, who unsuccessfully ran for parliament last year, live-streamed the scene from his apartment in the central Russian city of Saratov as police knocked down his door.

Accompanied by riot police, an unidentified Russian investigator was filmed ordering Mr Maltsev to get dressed and leave for questioning in Moscow.

The Parnas party, which put Mr Maltsev as number two on its party ticket at the September parliamentary election, said later on Thursday that the politician suffered a heart attack before he was put on a plane to Moscow.

The 52-year-old typically attracts around 100,000 views for his daily video blogs.

The RIA Novosti news agency quoted a Moscow court spokeswoman as saying that Mr Maltsev was being questioned in connection with an investigation into an attack on a policeman at an opposition rally in Moscow last month.

Investigators are pursuing various strands and looking into the March 26 rally in Moscow, which was not sanctioned by authorities, Russia's top investigative body said on Thursday.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of attacking the policeman at the rally, and others were being questioned, the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

The nationwide anti-corruption protests on March 26 were some of Russia's largest opposition rallies in years.

