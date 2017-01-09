Right-wing politicians are deemed better looking and apparently people vote for them because of it

We shouldn’t care what our politicians look like, but scientists have revealed that we do – and it means those on the right have the advantage.

New research shows the best looking representatives in Europe, Australia and the US are on the right of the political spectrum, and this benefits them in certain types of election.

The Swedish and German scientists proposed that beautiful people are likely to be right-wing because they earn more (which has already been shown in multiple studies), and so are more likely to be against the redistribution of wealth.

Beautiful but sad – Zac Goldsmith having just lost to the Lib Dems in the Richmond by-election (Yui Mok/PA)

The scientists also found evidence that voters unconsciously associate beauty with being right-wing, especially in elections where there’s little emphasis on policy (post-truth politics, anyone?).

The researchers quizzed people and found that in general, right-wing politicians were better looking than those on the left in Europe, the US and Australia.

Looking at election results, they found good looking politicians on the right had more than twice the beauty advantage than those on the left in elections where there was little discussion of policy. For general elections, where voters were bombarded with information, the benefits were about the same for both sides.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, who despite an unconventional look, comes in at #6 on sexymps.co.uk’s best looking male list (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The study also found that being good looking was particularly advantageous to new candidates, rather than current seat-holders. In 2010, researchers from Israel found better looking politicians got more TV coverage – an obvious benefit when seeking re-election.

Despite all this, Made In Chelsea star Francis Boulle’s sexy MP survey site has Tories in just five of the top 10 places in its most attractive MPs lists, as voted for by the public.

This paper appeared in the Journal of Public Economics and you can read it here.