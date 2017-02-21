Right-wing advocate Milo Yiannopoulos has book deal cancelled after paedophilia comments

Milo Yiannopoulos has received a huge amount of backlash following some past comments he made about relationships between boys and men.

First, the Breitbart editor was uninvited to this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), and now Simon & Schuster and its Threshold Editions imprint announced that “after careful consideration” they had pulled his planned book “Dangerous,” which had been high on Amazon.com’s best-seller lists and was the subject of intense controversy.

Here is the interview in which Yiannopoulos made the comments. He has said remarks he made that could be interpreted as condoning men and boys having sex were edited wrongly.

The conservative Reagan Battalion blog tweeted the video clips, although it is unknown who edited them.

“Dangerous” was originally scheduled to come out in March. But Yiannopoulos had pushed back the release to June so he could write about the uprisings during his recent campus tour. More than 100 Simon & Schuster authors had objected to his book deal, which was announced last December, and Roxane Gay withdrew a planned book.

In a tweet, the chairman of the American Conservative Union (which hosts CPAC) Matt Schlapp said that “due to the revelation of an offensive video in the past 24 hours condoning paedophilia, the American Conservative Union has decided to rescind the invitation of Milo Yiannopoulos to speak.”

On Facebook, Yiannopoulos defended himself against the deceptive editing. He says the only thing he is guilty of is imprecise language (using the word “boy” meaning a young man of a consenting age). He posts: “I would like to restate my utter disgust at adults who sexually abuse minors. I am horrified by paedophilia and I have devoted large portions of my career as a journalist to exposing child abusers.”

His book deal getting pulled hasn’t seemed to phase Yiannopoulos too much.

However, his follow-up wasn’t enough for the ACU. “We realise that Mr Yiannopoulos has responded on Facebook, but it is insufficient,” Schlapp said. “We urge him to immediately further address these disturbing comments.”