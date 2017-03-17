'Ridiculous' claims that GCHQ spied on Donald Trump for Obama 'will not be repeated'

The White House has assured the UK Government that allegations that British intelligence services spied on Donald Trump will not be repeated, Prime Minister Theresa May's official spokesman has said.

GCHQ described as "utterly ridiculous" the claims, repeated by the US president's official spokesman, that the eavesdropping agency was used by Barack Obama to spy on Mr Trump before last year's election.

The UK Government then "made clear" to the US that the "ridiculous" claims should be ignored and received assurances in return that they will not be repeated, showing that the administration does not give them any credence, Mrs May's spokesman said.

