Rhino conservationists hope tinder users swipe right for horny beast

The world's last male northern white rhino has joined the Tinder dating app as wildlife experts make a last-ditch breeding effort to keep his species alive.

Sudan the rhino's profile says: "I don't mean to be too forward, but the fate of the species literally depends on me.

"I perform well under pressure."

The conservation campaign by a Kenyan wildlife reserve and the dating app is called "The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World".

The 43-year-old creature and his last two female companions are unable to breed naturally because of issues including old age.

The Ol Pejeta Conservancy and Tinder aim to raise nine million dollars (£7 million) for research into breeding methods, including in-vitro fertilisation, in an effort to save the species from extinction.

Matt David, head of communications and marketing at Tinder, said: "We partnered with Ol Pejeta conservancy to give the most eligible bachelor in the world a chance to meet his match.

"We are optimistic, given Sudan's profile will be seen on Tinder in 190 countries and over 40 languages."

Sudan lives at the reserve, protected by guards round the clock, with the two females, Najin and Fatu.

Richard Vigne, the conservancy's chief executive officer, said: "The plight that currently faces the northern white rhino is a signal to the impact that humankind is having on many thousands of other species across the planet.

"Ultimately, the aim will be to reintroduce a viable population of northern white rhino back into the wild, which is where their true value will be realised."

AP