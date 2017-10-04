Rex Tillerson 'never considered leaving' after report he called President Trump a 'moron'

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has held a press conference at the White House to say that he has never considered stepping down from the job.

America's top diplomat said that reports suggesting otherwise are "erroneous".

It follows a report today from NBC News that the Secretary of State was close to quitting this summer over disagreements with US President Donald Trump.

The reports claim that a number of senior White House officials were aware of the situation.

NBC said the tensions came to a head around the time President Donald Trump gave a politicised speech in July to the Boy Scouts of America, an organisation Mr Tillerson once led.

It is said that the former Exxon Mobil CEO had referred to President Trump as a "moron" at a Pentagon meeting with Cabinet officials and members of the national security team.

NBC cited three anonymous officials familiar with the incident.