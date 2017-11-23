Researchers say coffee is more likely to benefit health than harm it
Researchers claim coffee is more likely to benefit our health than harm it.
Experts say drinking three or four cups a day carries a lower risk of death, but could affect those in pregnancy.
The study in the British Medical Journal also claims coffee can reduce the risk of several cancers, as well as diabetes and dementia.
It also found that women at increased risk of fracture should possibly be excluded.
The research is a review of more than 200 studies.
