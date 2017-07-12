Researchers in the Netherlands are developing a huge floating island to battle rising sea levels

A mega floating island is being developed in the Netherlands to combat rising sea levels.

The innovative method of tackling climate change comprises 87 triangles made up of steel or concrete, tightly arranged together to form the floating surface.

Reaching up to three square kilometres (one square mile) in size, the platform will need to be anchored to the bottom of the sea and could provide a living or working space, developers suggest.

What the floating island could look like (MARIN)

However, the project, which is being developed by Maritime Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN), will take at least 10 to 20 years to become “feasible”.

Designer Olaf Waals, the mastermind behind the concept, said methods to exclusively protect land from rising sea levels may no longer be very efficient.

“In these times of rising sea levels, overpopulated cities and a rising number of activities on the seas, building up the dykes and pumping out the sands may not be the most effective solution,” he said.

He added: “Floating ports and cities are an innovative alternative that fits the Dutch maritime tradition.”

Designer Olaf Waals stands next to a model of the floating island (MARIN)

The concept aims to contribute to a “blue future” which, much like “green” solutions for land, will encourage a sustainable use of the world’s waters. Oceans and seas make up around 70% of the earth’s surface.

In the future, the island will be used not only to generate energy, but even to cultivate food.

But the project still needs to undergo rigorous testing to see how it will endure under different weather conditions, as well as how sea life will adapt to it.

The mock-up of the floating mega structure (MARIN)

The team at MARIN are looking to determine how strong such “mega structures” will be in times of storms and currents, how to best connect the island to the seabed, and how to ensure the structure will not generate waste.

A mock-up – made of wood and polystyrene – has been built and installed inside a water tank to present to investors.