Research suggests statins may combat deep vein thrombosis

New evidence has emerged that widely prescribed anti-cholesterol drugs can prevent blood clots.

The findings suggest that statins could "significantly reduce" the formation of clots in certain parts of the body.

Researchers from the universities of Leicester and Bristol in England found that as well as lowering cholesterol, the drugs may combat venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in veins.

The most common form of VTE is deep vein thrombosis, which occurs in the legs and has been associated with long-haul air travel.

Professor Kamlesh Khunti, from the University of Leicester, said: "There have been suggestions that statins may have a potential role in preventing VTE, but the evidence has not been consistent.

"We wanted to explore the subject further, by bringing all the studies together in a bid to evaluate the association between statins and reoccurring VTE.

Deep vein thrombosis in the right leg with swelling and redness. Pic via Wikipedia.

"It's important we know as much as we can about this condition, because it's thought it kills one person from around the world every six seconds.

"Although serious, most blood clots can be completely avoided, with the right care."

Results from the analysis of eight studies involving more than 103,500 participants appear in the European Heart Journal.

Lead author Dr Setor Kunutsor, from the University of Bristol, said: "Our research shows accumulating evidence that statins may have a potential role to play in both primary and secondary prevention of VTE."

A similar study from the same team published in January suggested that statins reduced the risk of blood clots by between 15% and 25%.