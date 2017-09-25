Rescue operation after man falls 70ft from cliff top

A rescue operation has been launched in the UK after a man fell 70ft from a cliff top.

Coastguard rescue teams are working with police and fire crews after the incident at Broadstairs, Kent, at 7.30am on Monday.

A Coastguard spokeswoman said: "Kent Police requested UK Coastguard assistance to rescue a man who has fallen approximately 70ft from a cliff south of Joss Bay, Kent.

"Margate Coastguard Rescue Team and the UK Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Lydd are currently on scene, alongside paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service, Kent Police and Kent Fire and Rescue Service."