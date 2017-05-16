Reports: Donald Trump revealed ’highly classified information’ to Russian officials
The Washington Post reports that Donald Trump has disclosed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister
It is believed to have happened during their meeting last week at the White House.
It reportedly related to a source of intelligence about the self-proclaimed Islamic State group.
The newspaper said the information Trump passed on this information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak.
More to follow
