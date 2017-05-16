Reports: Donald Trump revealed ’highly classified information’ to Russian officials

Back to Trump presidency World Home

The Washington Post reports that Donald Trump has disclosed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister

It is believed to have happened during their meeting last week at the White House.

It reportedly related to a source of intelligence about the self-proclaimed Islamic State group.

The newspaper said the information Trump passed on this information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

More to follow
KEYWORDS: trump presidency, donald trump, russia

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in World